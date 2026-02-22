News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's wrongdoing has given new tension to his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice! 

After the disgraced member of the British Royal Family was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office this week, the charity organisation, where the princess served as patron, issued a cryptic statement. 

On Sunday, February 22, GB News reported that The Outward Bound Trust stated in their mysterious message, "Princess Beatrice is involved with Outward Bound in her honorary role as deputy patron." 

"Her role is focused on supporting our work to inspire young people to realise their potential through learning and adventure in the outdoors," the foundation over-explained.

However, this excessive detailed message, which resurfaced on the internet after Andrew's arrest, might give anxiety to Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to her father's controversial public image. 

According to the insiders close to Beatrice, she is already "heartbroken" with the bombshell revelations by the US Justice Department regarding Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's ties. 

Though this cryptic message came as a new shock to the the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter. 

So far, neither Princess Beatrice nor her sister Princess Eugenie have responded to the recent developments in their lives, despite King Charles III publicly disowning Andrew in an official statement.  

