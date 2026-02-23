2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'

King Charles shared a deeply emotional yet powerful message for the winners and participants of 2026 Winter Olympics as the highly anticipated event comes to an end.
On Sunday February 22, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released a message on behalf of his majesty and his wife Queen Camilla.
"As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes," Charles noted.
He continued, "Whether on the ice or amid Italy's glorious snowscapes, you have demonstrated not only exceptional skill, but also the grace and camaraderie that embody the Olympic spirit at its finest."
Uplifting the participants who did could not bag any medal, Charles added, "To those who did not reach the podium, from right across the Commonwealth, please know that you, too, can return home with proud hearts and heads held high."
"Every performance, often in the face of great personal risk, was a testament to your courage, commitment and awesome athleticism, all of it made possible with the tireless work of your support teams on the ground and back home," he noted.
The 77-year-old monarch further wrote, "As we express gratitude to the people of Italy for hosting such a magnificent celebration, and turn our attention to the Winter Paralympics to come, your collective achievements have dazzled and inspired audiences right across the globe - among them, we hope, the Olympian stars of the future."