Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday

‘The Morning Show’ starlet also paid a sweet tribute to Jennifer Garner in the heartfelt post

Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday


Reese Witherspoon “truly adores” her pal Jennifer Garner!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 17, The Morning Show actress shared an adorable video as she rang in 53rd birthday of the 13 Going on 30 actress.

“Happy Birthday @jennifer.garner!!! You’re one of my most talented, joyful, brilliant friends and I truly adore you,” Reese penned in the post’s caption.

The sweet video begins with Jennifer adorably playing a saxophone in a field, with text that reads, “this and sending Jen Garner so much love on her birthday!!”

As the video transitioned to the next clip, it featured Reese and the Elektra starlet lovingly hugging each other at some event.

Further continuing, the clip then featured several heartwarming and fun moments, capturing Jennifer Garner enjoying her life to the fullest.

On the post, several fans also dropped their heartfelt wishes for the Daredevil actress.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JENNIFER G!! The sweetest, most wholesome celebrity in Hollywood. A mom that becomes an action star whenever she wants,” wished one.

Another gushed, “Happy birthday beautiful, awesome Jennifer! You are an inspiration to live life fully with such grace, strength and joy!”

“Happy happy birthday @jennifer.garner !!! You are an angel!!” wrote a third.

Jennifer Garner, who is celebrating her 53rd birthday, was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America.

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report

WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash

Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash
Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling

Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
David Beckham pens heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘most amazing wife’ Victoria
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio sounds alarm on bee decline crisis
Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'
Lorde confirms new single 'What Was That' to release 'soon'
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s friends ‘worried’ about him as millions-in-debt rumors swirl