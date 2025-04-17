Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday

Reese Witherspoon “truly adores” her pal Jennifer Garner!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 17, The Morning Show actress shared an adorable video as she rang in 53rd birthday of the 13 Going on 30 actress.
“Happy Birthday @jennifer.garner!!! You’re one of my most talented, joyful, brilliant friends and I truly adore you,” Reese penned in the post’s caption.
The sweet video begins with Jennifer adorably playing a saxophone in a field, with text that reads, “this and sending Jen Garner so much love on her birthday!!”
As the video transitioned to the next clip, it featured Reese and the Elektra starlet lovingly hugging each other at some event.
Further continuing, the clip then featured several heartwarming and fun moments, capturing Jennifer Garner enjoying her life to the fullest.
On the post, several fans also dropped their heartfelt wishes for the Daredevil actress.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JENNIFER G!! The sweetest, most wholesome celebrity in Hollywood. A mom that becomes an action star whenever she wants,” wished one.
Another gushed, “Happy birthday beautiful, awesome Jennifer! You are an inspiration to live life fully with such grace, strength and joy!”
“Happy happy birthday @jennifer.garner !!! You are an angel!!” wrote a third.
Jennifer Garner, who is celebrating her 53rd birthday, was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America.