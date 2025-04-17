Miley Cyrus releases unseen performance of ‘End of the World’: Watch

Miley Cyrus has finally unveiled the never-before-seen private performance of End of the World.
On Thursday, April 17, the Flowers crooner released the exclusive video of her new track on Instagram and YouTube, sparking a wave of excitement among her die-hard fans.
The songstress, who released her new song titled End of the World earlier this month, recently revealed that she performed the track privately at Chateau Marmont for an exclusive audience last year.
After she officially released the song, some of the songstress’s fans called Smilers, who attended the performance, were quick to recognize the track, making Miley release the full version of the show to celebrate the massive success of the song.
“This moment at Chateau Marmont was never meant to be shared, it was just for us in the room. Grateful that David Letterman’s crew captured this performance of “End Of The World,” the Hannah Montana starlet captioned.
She continued, “The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time. I am honored today to have it out in the world hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for. My muse, my mom. xMiley.”
The heartfelt video captured Miley Cyrus soulfully performing the melodious track live for the exclusive audience.
Miley’s upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, is slated to release on May 30, 2025.