Kate Middleton, Prince William, kids to opt out of royal Easter outing again

Prince William and Princess Kate will not attend the traditional Easter Sunday service this year, opting to spend the holiday privately with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.
As per GB News, a source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed that the couple along with their kids will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the festive celebrations.
A source said the couple are "choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school".
It is also reported that the heir apparent to the British throne has already informed his father that he will miss the annual gathering.
The British Monarch agreed to the couple spending Easter holidays with their family.
According to The Mirror, a royal source said the Prince of Wales notified his father that they would "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”
The King is set to lead the Royal Family to church at Windsor Castle this Sunday.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by several senior royals for the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Princess and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will mark the attendance along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
Notably, the Waleses did not attend the service last year either, as it was only weeks after Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer.