Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez gave fans an unexpected glimpse into her romance with Benny Blanco.
The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account on April 6 to share a carousel of snaps.
Soon after she dropped the slew of images, the detail-spotting fans spotted a bottle of KY Jelly lubricant on the windowsill above the couch Gomez was lounging on.
The Calm Down singer’s fan reposted the photo on TikTok, zooming in on the bottle to share it with others.
“No shade to Selena and Benny, I’m just a nosy fan who wants to see all the products my fav celebrities use and came across this specific product on her windowsill,” the TikTok user captioned the clip.
The fan added, “Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple!.”
Gomez fans took to the comment section of the video to speak out in support the Single Soon singer and Blanco’s happy relationship.
“God forbid a girl have hobbies,” one person wrote, while another said, “Did we not hear that he has a really big…. heart,” referencing lyrics believed from their song Sunset Blvd.
“Y’all didn’t listen to the album and it shows cause she literally told y’all,” the third wrote.
To note, Selena Gomez started dating Benny Blanco in 2023 and they got engaged in December of the following year.