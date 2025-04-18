Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco

'Calm Down; singer gives unexpected glimpse into Benny Blanco’s bedroom life

Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez gave fans an unexpected glimpse into her romance with Benny Blanco.

The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account on April 6 to share a carousel of snaps.

Soon after she dropped the slew of images, the detail-spotting fans spotted a bottle of KY Jelly lubricant on the windowsill above the couch Gomez was lounging on.

Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco

The Calm Down singer’s fan reposted the photo on TikTok, zooming in on the bottle to share it with others.

“No shade to Selena and Benny, I’m just a nosy fan who wants to see all the products my fav celebrities use and came across this specific product on her windowsill,” the TikTok user captioned the clip.

The fan added, “Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple!.”

Gomez fans took to the comment section of the video to speak out in support the Single Soon singer and Blanco’s happy relationship.

“God forbid a girl have hobbies,” one person wrote, while another said, “Did we not hear that he has a really big…. heart,” referencing lyrics believed from their song Sunset Blvd.

“Y’all didn’t listen to the album and it shows cause she literally told y’all,” the third wrote.

To note, Selena Gomez started dating Benny Blanco in 2023 and they got engaged in December of the following year.

Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour

Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children

Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei

MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship
Miley Cyrus releases unseen performance of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Miley Cyrus releases unseen performance of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday
Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reacts to TIME100 List honor amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit