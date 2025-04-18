BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

Earlier this week, Jin announced he will drop his next second solo LP, 'Echo', on May 16

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour 

BTS member Jin is all set to embark on his highly anticipated first-ever solo world tour!

Taking to Weverse on Thursday, BTS agency BigHit Music announced #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, named after his Run Jin variety show on YouTube, alongside a stunning poster.

In the poster, Jin could be seen donning a black and white outfit as he is surrounded by various instruments.

The tour, in conjunction with his upcoming album Echo, will visit nine cities globally, starting in South Korea and Japan before heading to the US, UK, and Netherlands.

Jin will kick off his tour at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang (South Korea) on June 28-29.

After that, he will perform globally with 18 performances in a total of 9 cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dalla, Tampa and Newark in the United States, London in the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

Earlier this week, Jin announced he will drop his next LP, Echo, on May 16.

According to the press release, Echo “offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

Jin, who first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, released his first solo album Happy in November 2024.

Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025

Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'

Tamannaah Bhatia signs on for 'No Entry 2'

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour

Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision

Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision
Blake Lively criticized for making TIME’s most influential list
Blake Lively criticized for making TIME’s most influential list
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship
Miley Cyrus releases unseen performance of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Miley Cyrus releases unseen performance of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday
Reese Witherspoon posts adorable video to mark Jennifer Garner’s 53rd birthday
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Justin Bieber sets record straight on claims of financial trouble
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24
Mizuki Itagaki, Japanese actor, singer dies at 24