BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour 

BTS member Jin is all set to embark on his highly anticipated first-ever solo world tour!
Taking to Weverse on Thursday, BTS agency BigHit Music announced #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, named after his Run Jin variety show on YouTube, alongside a stunning poster.
In the poster, Jin could be seen donning a black and white outfit as he is surrounded by various instruments.
The tour, in conjunction with his upcoming album Echo, will visit nine cities globally, starting in South Korea and Japan before heading to the US, UK, and Netherlands.
Jin will kick off his tour at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang (South Korea) on June 28-29.
After that, he will perform globally with 18 performances in a total of 9 cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dalla, Tampa and Newark in the United States, London in the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Earlier this week, Jin announced he will drop his next LP, Echo, on May 16.
According to the press release, Echo “offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”
Jin, who first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, released his first solo album Happy in November 2024.