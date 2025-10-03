Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing

The Bad Boy Record founder penned a four-page apology letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for 'mercy'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded with a judge for leniency ahead of his upcoming sentencing, admitting he was “dead wrong” and asking for mercy.

A day before his sentencing, the Bad Boy Record founder penned a four-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for "mercy."

In a letter, Combs admitted that he is taking "full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs" and expressing how "sincerely sorry" he is "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others."

Combs revealed that he had the "hardest 2 years" of his life and he blamed himself for his "current reality and situation."

The disgraced music mogul shared that his "downfall was rooted in my selfishness."

"I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry," Combs wrote.

He mentioned that he's spent his time in prison "reading books, writing, working out, or in therapy."

"I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children. God blessed me with 7 beautiful children—3 sons and 4 daughters," Combs wrote, sharing that he has "failed my children as a father."

He wrote that he feared being apart from his mother and children, adding that family mattered more than fame or money.

Combs confirmed that he lost all his business, his charter schools, and ultimately his career because he had "destroyed" and "stained" his reputation.

Combs said he had learned his lesson, vowing never to return to a criminal courtroom, and expressed hope to share his story to keep others from repeating his mistakes.

Combs ended his letter by asking the judge to "make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance."

To note, Combs’ case returns to court three months after his conviction for transporting individuals for prostitution.

He was found not guilty of the far more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced on Friday, October 3, 2025.

