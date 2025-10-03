Home / Entertainment

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban earlier this week after 19 years of marriage

Keith Urban has returned to the stage following a shocking split.

On Thursday, October 2, the 57-year-old Australian-American country singer performed his first show since Nicole Kidman, his wife of 19 years, filed for divorce earlier this week.

During his High and Alive World Tour show, held at Giant Center in Hershey, the Let It Roll singer gave a big nod to the Babygirl actress and their daughters, a move that came as a surprise given their recent split.

At the concert, Urban played a slideshow on the big screen that included a photo of Nicole Kidman and their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, as he performed his hit 2024 track Heart Like a Hometown.

Urban performed with his band, welcoming back regular utility player Natalie Stovall to the lineup.

The Messed Up As Me singer kicked off his High and Alive World Tour on May 22, 2025, at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama, and will conclude the concerts on October 17 at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

Just a day after news of their split broke on Monday, September 29, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in Nashville, where they have lived since 2007.

Previously, an insider close to the pair told PEOPLE that the Big Little Lies actress had long been “fighting to save the marriage” and “didn’t want this.”

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the source continued, adding that the couple has been living separately since the summer.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006 and are parents to two daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

