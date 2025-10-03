Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab

Sabrina Carpenter has nothing but love for Taylor Swift!
Shortly after the Eras Tour hitmaker released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, Carpenter took to her official Instagram Stories to shower the songstress with love.
In the first update, the Manchild singer re-shared Swift’s latest post after her album release, and wrote, “it’s out :’)” with a couple of white heart emojis.
She also added a link to stream the tracks from the anticipated new album.
Following this, Carpenter posted a throwback photo with the Lover crooner from the 2025 Grammys, featuring the duo side hugging each other.
“I love you Taylor,” wrote the Juno singer in the caption with an orange heart emoji – a nod to the theme color of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl.
It is pertinent to mention that the album’s titular 12th track features Sabrina Carpenter, making it the first ever collaboration between her and Taylor Swift.
The Blank Space singer first announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, back in August 2025 during her first podcast appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights.
On August 13, 2025, Swift unveiled the tracklist of her new album, with Sabrina Carpenter featured on the title track.
Reacting to the post, the Espresso crooner re-shared it on her Instagram Story and excitedly exclaimed, “THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd. i know someone who's freaking out and it's me.”
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is available to stream on Spotify, Apple music, and Amazon music.