Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s favorite track on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

'The Life of a Showgirl' singer dropped her new album on October 3, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Taylor Swift is giving fans a sweet glimpse into her personal life, revealing that her fiancé Travis Kelce has a favorite track on her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The Lover singer marked her appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show to promote and share details about her record The Life of a Showgirl.

While conversing with Graham, Swift shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is particularly fond of Opalite, a song that also happens to be one her father is most excited about.

She said, “My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis's favourite. Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the Blank Space singer disclosed more details about her album, saying, “Last year on the tour I was physically exhausted – sick and worn down – so to spark me up I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall.”

Swift also shared that all the songs are inspired by her life, noting, “I am open about things but in recent years I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn't like doing a complete autopsy of myself.”

Taylor Swift was joined on the couch by Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi.

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, was released on October 3, 2025.

