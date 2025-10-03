Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift appeared to take aim at Scooter Braun in her latest track, weaving lyrics about broken trust and the sting of a mentor’s betrayal into a pointed new anthem.
The Lover singer seemed to reference Scooter Braun’s purchase of her masters from Scott Borchetta in The Life of a Showgirl track Father Figure.
Upon the album’s release Friday, many fans speculated the lyrics pointed to Borchetta, her former Big Machine label boss.
Lyrics on the sharp track include, “You made a deal with this devil / Turns out my d***'s bigger… You pulled the wrong trigger / This empire belongs to me / Leave it with me.”
Soon after the Blank Space singer dropped her album, one user commented, “Father figure being about scott borchetta makes so much sense and yet i never saw it coming.”
Notably, Braun purchased the master recordings of Swift's first six albums in June 2019 in a controversial deal worth an estimated $300 million.
