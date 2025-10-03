'Keeping Up Appearances' star Dame Patricia Routledge breathes her last at 96

Keeping Up Appearances star Dame Patricia Routledge has peacefully died at the age of 96.
The veteran English actress and singer died on Friday, October 3rd, in her residence surrounded by her family members, according to her agent to the PA Media News agency.
In a statement, the deceased artist's representative said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love."
"Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia's passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles," the agent added.
They continued lamenting Dame's passing, saying, "She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."
According to the BBC, the departed soul gained recognition from her popular 90s TV sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances, which ran from 1990 to 95.
After a year, she was voted the nation's most popular actress at the BBC's 60th anniversary awards.
She also became a true national TV star – being given roles by Victoria Wood in As Seen on TV, and Alan Bennett in three of his renowned Talking Heads monologues, including 1988's A Lady of Letters, for which she received a Bafta nomination.
Dame Patricia Routledge was honored at Buckingham Palace in 2017, being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity.