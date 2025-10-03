Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste 

A leading defence attorney believes that there is currently no evidence to suggest musician D4vd, who is at the centre of Celeste Rivas' case, is associated with the teen's death.
The case came to light in early September, when Celeste's body was found in a Tesla trunk registered under the singer's name, just a day after her 15th birthday.
Initial reports suggested that the teen had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13-year-old; however, new surveillance footage showed her in her neighbourhood in September 2024.
Along with that, D4vd's close pals shared that they believed that Celeste was the musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 19 years old girlfriend, as she was often seen with him at the parties.
It has also been reported that the 20-year-old has now hired notable criminal defence attorney Blair Berk. He has not been named a suspect yet, as authorities determine the exact time and cause of Celeste's death.
Speaking to Banfield, criminal defence attorney Alexandra Kazarian said D4vd would be well-served to remain silent with the investigation ongoing.
"He better be shutting his mouth. He better be absolutely quiet. He better be at home wherever he is, doing nothing, not going anywhere, not talking to anybody, and just doing everything that she tells him to do," Kazarian said of Berk's likely advice for D4vd.
LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams has said there are still questions related to the teen's death, who was likely dead weeks before she was discovered.
Talking about the LAPD, Kazaian noted, "They just don’t have enough information to give any kind of information out into the public."
As for the links to D4vd, the attorney believed that there is no public information connecting him to any illegal activity.
"How do we know that he had anything to do with that? There's no evidence against this man for any crime that I can see," she said.
Besides the body being discovered in his vehicle, D4vd was linked with the case after it was revealed that both the teen and the Romantic Homicide crooner have matching "Shhh..." tattoos.
Furthermore, since the investigation has been underway, a number of private social media posts, Discord chats, and a 2023 leaked song titled Celeste have emerged, connecting D4vd with Celeste, as netizens speculate that he was in a relationship with a minor.
Following intense scrutiny, D4vd cancelled all the shows for his world tour and cleared out his Hollywood Hills house, which was searched by police on September 17.
Celeste Rivas' service is scheduled for October 7.