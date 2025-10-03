Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme

Jason and Travis Kelce are celebrating Taylor Swift’s new album release.
Moments after the 14-time Grammy winner dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, her fiancé’s podcast, New Heights, shared a cheeky meme to celebrate the release.
Taking to the podcast’s official Instagram account, the duo wrote, “Happy release day to all who celebrate.”
The caption was paired with a playful meme featuring an edited collage of Travis and Jason in a classroom, with Swift’s fiancé sitting on the desk behind Jason.
“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” read the first image.
In the second image, Jason Kelce was shown turning his head toward the Kansas City Chiefs star, who replies, “It’s The Life of a Showgirl release day.”
Fans’ reaction:
Jason and Travis Kelce’s cheeky post was quickly flooded with exciting comments from fans.
“Love the new heights shoutout in Wood,” said a fan of Taylor Swift’s new track Wood.
Another penned, “who doesn't celebrate..... 4 songs in and i cant pick a favourite yet! ahh!”
A third added, “As a swiftie, it’s amazing to watch someone love her OUT LOUD and in a beautiful way.”
Tagging Travis Kelce in the comment, one of the fans wrote, “@killatrav thanks for saving our Queen’s heart from The Fate of Ophelia. kept it.”
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl:
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is her 12th studio album, released on October 3, 2025.
The album comprises of 12 songs, with the titular song featuring Sabrina Carpenter.