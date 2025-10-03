Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ today, October 3, 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme
Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme

Jason and Travis Kelce are celebrating Taylor Swift’s new album release.

Moments after the 14-time Grammy winner dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, her fiancé’s podcast, New Heights, shared a cheeky meme to celebrate the release.

Taking to the podcast’s official Instagram account, the duo wrote, “Happy release day to all who celebrate.”

The caption was paired with a playful meme featuring an edited collage of Travis and Jason in a classroom, with Swift’s fiancé sitting on the desk behind Jason.

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” read the first image.

In the second image, Jason Kelce was shown turning his head toward the Kansas City Chiefs star, who replies, “It’s The Life of a Showgirl release day.”

Fans’ reaction:

Jason and Travis Kelce’s cheeky post was quickly flooded with exciting comments from fans.

“Love the new heights shoutout in Wood,” said a fan of Taylor Swift’s new track Wood.

Another penned, “who doesn't celebrate..... 4 songs in and i cant pick a favourite yet! ahh!”

A third added, “As a swiftie, it’s amazing to watch someone love her OUT LOUD and in a beautiful way.”

Tagging Travis Kelce in the comment, one of the fans wrote, “@killatrav thanks for saving our Queen’s heart from The Fate of Ophelia. kept it.”

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl:

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is her 12th studio album, released on October 3, 2025.

The album comprises of 12 songs, with the titular song featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

You Might Like:

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste
Authorities have yet to determine the cause and time of the teen's death, whose body was found in the Tesla trunk

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban earlier this week after 19 years of marriage

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' singer seemingly referred Scooter Braun’s purchase of her masters in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker has collaborated with Taylor Swift for the first time in her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing
The Bad Boy Record founder penned a four-page apology letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for 'mercy'

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' singer dropped her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on October 3

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
The Eras Tour hitmaker first announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on fiancé Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce beam in new photo ahead of album release

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce beam in new photo ahead of album release
The 'Blank Space' songstress is set to release her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on Friday, October 3

Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty wedding makeup set after marrying Benny

Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty wedding makeup set after marrying Benny
Selena Gomez reveals her wedding day beauty secrets with Rare Beauty makeup set

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Every glamorous look from her new era

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’: Every glamorous look from her new era
From covers and vinyls to promos, here’s a look at every sparkling visual of Taylor Swift in her showgirl era

'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer: James, Ruby’s love story takes dramatic turn

'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer: James, Ruby’s love story takes dramatic turn
James's painful betrayal sparks heartbreak in 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'

'Peaky Blinders' return confirmed as Cillian Murphy takes on exciting new role

'Peaky Blinders' return confirmed as Cillian Murphy takes on exciting new role
A sequel series for the Shelby family will be returning to Netflix as 'Peaky Blinders' creator secures two seasons order