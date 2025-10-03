Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift opens up on wedding plans on Graham Norton show: ‘It’ll be fun’

Taylor Swift makes her first TV appearance after two years to promote her newly released album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Taylor Swift opens up on wedding plans on Graham Norton show: ‘It’ll be fun’


For the first time since her engagement, Taylor Swift has spoken up about her wedding plans with Travis Kelce.

The Eras Tour hitmaker made her first TV appearance after two years on Friday, October 3, on The Graham Norton Show to promote her newly-released 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During the conversation with the 62-year-old host, the 14-time Grammy winner opened up about the moment her fiancé, Travis Kelce, went on his knees to propose her in the most magical way possible.

“He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in,” revealed the Cruel Summer songstress, adding, "He went all out – 10 out of 10.”

Norton then asked Swift about her wedding plans, to which she replied, “You’ll know.”

The songstress went on to reveal, “I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

Speaking about her album, the Blank Space singer said that she relied on her songwriting to stay creatively energized during the long Eras Tour.

"I was physically exhausted — sick and worn down — so to spark me up, I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall,” stated the songstress.

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, today, October 3, 2025.

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce
The 'Love Story' hitmaker dropped her upcoming studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift credits 'The Life of a Showgirl' album for saving her sanity during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s favorite track on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s favorite track on 'The Life of a Showgirl'
'The Life of a Showgirl' singer dropped her new album on October 3, 2025

'Keeping Up Appearances' star Dame Patricia Routledge breathes her last at 96

'Keeping Up Appearances' star Dame Patricia Routledge breathes her last at 96
Dame Patricia Routledge's death was confirmed by her agent to PA Media over the weekend

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste
Authorities have yet to determine the cause and time of the teen's death, whose body was found in the Tesla trunk

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban earlier this week after 19 years of marriage

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' singer seemingly referred Scooter Braun’s purchase of her masters in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme
Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ today, October 3, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker has collaborated with Taylor Swift for the first time in her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing
The Bad Boy Record founder penned a four-page apology letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for 'mercy'

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' singer dropped her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on October 3

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
The Eras Tour hitmaker first announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on fiancé Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast