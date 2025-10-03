Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift revealed how her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, kept her sane during megasuccessful Eras Tour.
The Grammy winner performed 149 shows, lasting about three hours, across five continents on the recording-breaking tour.
Taylor shared that that composing music for the new album kept her "mentally and emotionally stimulated" during the hectic routine.
Her Eras Tour started on March 17, 2023, and concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.
During a conversation on the Magic Radio Breakfast Show with Gok Wan and Harriet Scott, she said, "When I was on tour last summer it was the point in the tour where we had so many shows so frequently I was getting sick a lot, I was always like physically sore.”
Taylor continued, “But I had reached the point in the show where I could do it muscle memory. So I needed something [writing the album] to wake my brain back up. I was so physically exhausted from the shows, but being mentally and emotionally stimulated by making this music.”
The pop icon further shared that music had brought her to the point where she was excited to step back on stage, knowing she had a secret project in the works.
To note, Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025.