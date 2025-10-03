Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The Eras Tour hitmaker first announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on fiancé Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift has officially transitioned from The Tortured Poets to her Showgirl era!

After months of anticipation over her new project, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has finally dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, sparking a buzz among fans across the globe.

On Friday, October 3, the Eras Tour starlet took to her official Instagram account to share a heartfelt message with her 282 million fans, expressing pride in her new work as she announced the release.

“Tonight all these lives converge here. The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears. Where fraternal souls sing identical things. And it’s beautiful. It’s rapturous. It is frightening,” she captioned.

The Blank Space crooner continued, “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait.”

“If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain... The Life of a Showgirl is out now,” concluded Swift.

Accompanying the sweet message was a carousel of striking behind-the-scenes visuals from the album’s making and photoshoot, featuring the Lover hitmaker exuding glam and charm in each take.

To promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Graham Norton Show in the coming days.

The Life of a Showgirl tracklist:

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl consists 12 tracks.

Showgirl

Cancelled!

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$T

Wood

Honey

Where to listen Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl?

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

