Prince Joachim, Princess Marie skip Isabella’s celebration

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 18, 2025

Danish royal family were spotted together for a delightful family reunion to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie were noticeably absent from Princess Isabella’s recent celebrations.

The Danish royal family were spotted together for a delightful family reunion this week to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday.

As per Hello Magazine, Queen Margrethe’s son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 13 were notably missing from the celebrations.

The reason for their absence was they are currently living in Washington D.C.

In September 2023, the couple moved with their children to the US so Joachim could take up the role of defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Previously, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and their family lived in Paris for three years.

In Paris, he was working as a Military Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy.

After their shift, Henrik and Athena joined the schools in the American capital.

On the other hand, Nikolai and Felix, Joachim’s son from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, are grown-up and are already establishing their own careers.

The royal couple marked their visit occasionally to Denmark to see their family.

However, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie spent Christmas with French-born Marie's family, they were among the guests as King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted their first New Year's galas at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The royal couple tied the knot on 24 May 2008 in Møgeltønder Church.

