Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel Studios has officially released the much-awaited trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Julia Garner is set to portray Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, in Marvel’s upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Studios has officially released the much-awaited trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The upcoming superhero film is helmed by Matt Shakman, and the star studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser, Julia Garner and Natasha Lyonne.

It is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis acting as executive producers.

The trailer defined the concept that “Four brave astronauts head up into space and come back forever changed."

In a trailer, the high-octane action sequences also included buildings falling to the ground in pieces, massive explosions and extreme chaos.

According to the official synopsis of the movie, “The Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god named Galactus and his mysterious Herald, the Silver Surfer,” as they navigate the challenges of their lives.

Last year, Matt Shakman marked the attendance at the Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con 2024 panel in San Diego, where he revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take the audience into the story instead of retelling their space voyage.

Notably, the film is slated to hit the cinemas on July 25, 2025, which will be followed by the most anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Prince Harry UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat

Prince Harry UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies

OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Prince Andrew joins senior royals to honor late father at Windsor Castle memorial

Prince Andrew joins senior royals to honor late father at Windsor Castle memorial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez exposes intimate detail about Benny Blanco
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship
Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship