Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Julia Garner is set to portray Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, in Marvel’s upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Marvel Studios has officially released the much-awaited trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
The upcoming superhero film is helmed by Matt Shakman, and the star studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser, Julia Garner and Natasha Lyonne.
It is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis acting as executive producers.
The trailer defined the concept that “Four brave astronauts head up into space and come back forever changed."
In a trailer, the high-octane action sequences also included buildings falling to the ground in pieces, massive explosions and extreme chaos.
According to the official synopsis of the movie, “The Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god named Galactus and his mysterious Herald, the Silver Surfer,” as they navigate the challenges of their lives.
Last year, Matt Shakman marked the attendance at the Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con 2024 panel in San Diego, where he revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take the audience into the story instead of retelling their space voyage.
Notably, the film is slated to hit the cinemas on July 25, 2025, which will be followed by the most anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.