Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission

Katy Perry recently went on an exciting trip to space in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket

Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission


No one can beat Martha Stewart when it comes to trolling!

In her recent Instagram post, the 83-year-old American business professional savagely mocked the 143 hitmaker over her recent space trip in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket.

The businesswoman dropped a throwback video of herself from 2007, when she was flying on a special plane named G-Force One - a Boeing 727 designed to simulate zero gravity (weightlessness).

In a voice-over, Martha explained that she “experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity.”

The clip featured a text, which were the opening lyrics of Katy Perry’s 2010 track, Fireworks, stating, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?”

Taking her troll game to a whole new level, Martha Stewart captioned, “In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time.”

In the video, Martha, along with other people who were accompanying her on the Boeing, could be seen jumping off and doing some exercise in it.

The TV personality’s post was met with hilarious reactions from fans, who dropped their funny thoughts via comments.

“Martha. Goddess of dinner parties and memes,” laughed one, while another commented, “Martha is the Queen of Petty.”

A third quipped, “Martha. I love you so much. She said, “Did you forget? Lemme remind y’all.”

Katy Perry was joined by Lauren Sánchez – pilot and journalist, Gayle King – TV personality, Aisha Bowe – former NASA aerospace engineer, Amanda Nguyen – civil rights activist, and Kerianne Flynn – filmmaker, for the exciting mission.

Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission

Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood

Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit

UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit
Prince Harry, Meghan’s foundation takes shocking step amid security threats

Prince Harry, Meghan’s foundation takes shocking step amid security threats
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera
Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf