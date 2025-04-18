Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission

No one can beat Martha Stewart when it comes to trolling!
In her recent Instagram post, the 83-year-old American business professional savagely mocked the 143 hitmaker over her recent space trip in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket.
The businesswoman dropped a throwback video of herself from 2007, when she was flying on a special plane named G-Force One - a Boeing 727 designed to simulate zero gravity (weightlessness).
In a voice-over, Martha explained that she “experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity.”
The clip featured a text, which were the opening lyrics of Katy Perry’s 2010 track, Fireworks, stating, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?”
Taking her troll game to a whole new level, Martha Stewart captioned, “In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time.”
In the video, Martha, along with other people who were accompanying her on the Boeing, could be seen jumping off and doing some exercise in it.
The TV personality’s post was met with hilarious reactions from fans, who dropped their funny thoughts via comments.
“Martha. Goddess of dinner parties and memes,” laughed one, while another commented, “Martha is the Queen of Petty.”
A third quipped, “Martha. I love you so much. She said, “Did you forget? Lemme remind y’all.”
Katy Perry was joined by Lauren Sánchez – pilot and journalist, Gayle King – TV personality, Aisha Bowe – former NASA aerospace engineer, Amanda Nguyen – civil rights activist, and Kerianne Flynn – filmmaker, for the exciting mission.