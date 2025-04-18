Toblerone shocks UK shoppers by discontinuing dark chocolate version after 60 years

The dark chocolate Toblerone bar has been removed from UK stores just before Easter, after nearly 60 years.
The company, Mondelēz International that makes Toblerone said it was a tough decision and knows some people might feel disappointed, as per BBC.
As per the company's statement, this decision was made due to changing customer preferences and to help the company grow.
They also said they are always changing their product range and still putting money into Toblerone.
However, it is unclear whether the dark chocolate version of Toblerone is being stopped in places other than the UK.
The name Toblerone was created by combining the last name of the chocolate’s founder, Tobler, with the Italian word torrone.
Torrone is a type of nougat made from honey and almonds, ingredients found in the Toblerone bar.
Toblerone’s original version came out in 1908 and the dark chocolate version was launched in 1969.
Over time, many new types of Toblerone have been made like white chocolate and fruit-and-nut versions.
However, the chocolate industry has been facing problems because the price of cocoa has gone up a lot in recent years, due to its shortage, caused by the lack of rain, which has made it difficult to grow crops in West Africa, a major cocoa-producing region.