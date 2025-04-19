YouTube Music introduces 'Consistent Volume' feature on Android, iOS

YouTube has launched a new feature in its Music app, which helps to enhance the usage experience.
YouTube announced on Friday, April 18, 2025, that a “Consistent Volume” helps to balance the range between quiet and loud effects, and this helps reduce the variations in sound when playing videos.
The YouTube Music app will now provide “Consistent Volume,” which will help “normalise volume across the tracks.”
On iOS, it will be found in Settings > Playback and Restrictions, and on Android, it will be found in Settings > Playback.
It will also be enabled by default on the app, but it is not yet on the Web app.
To note, the “Consistent Volume” feature in Music is still in the early stages of rollout and has not yet been widely launched across all platforms.
According to early testers, it has only been officially spotted in version 8.15 of the YouTube Music app on iPhone.
Notably, YouTube has continued to improve the user experience across its platform by releasing features that are aimed at advancing audio consistency.
With the “Consistent Volume” feature, YouTube Music aims to deliver a more uniform and enjoyable audio output by automatically adjusting volume levels.
It is worth noting that once it is widely launched, the feature will enhance usability for casual listeners and audiophiles alike, ensuring smoother transitions between songs.