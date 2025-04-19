YouTube Music introduces 'Consistent Volume' feature on Android, iOS

YouTube has continued to improve user experience across its platform releasing various features

YouTube Music introduces Consistent Volume feature on Android, iOS
YouTube Music introduces 'Consistent Volume' feature on Android, iOS

YouTube has launched a new feature in its Music app, which helps to enhance the usage experience.

YouTube announced on Friday, April 18, 2025, that a “Consistent Volume” helps to balance the range between quiet and loud effects, and this helps reduce the variations in sound when playing videos.

The YouTube Music app will now provide “Consistent Volume,” which will help “normalise volume across the tracks.”

On iOS, it will be found in Settings > Playback and Restrictions, and on Android, it will be found in Settings > Playback.

It will also be enabled by default on the app, but it is not yet on the Web app.

To note, the “Consistent Volume” feature in Music is still in the early stages of rollout and has not yet been widely launched across all platforms.

According to early testers, it has only been officially spotted in version 8.15 of the YouTube Music app on iPhone.

Notably, YouTube has continued to improve the user experience across its platform by releasing features that are aimed at advancing audio consistency.

With the “Consistent Volume” feature, YouTube Music aims to deliver a more uniform and enjoyable audio output by automatically adjusting volume levels.

It is worth noting that once it is widely launched, the feature will enhance usability for casual listeners and audiophiles alike, ensuring smoother transitions between songs.

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message

King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia

Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
OpenAI’s o3, o4-mini reasoning AI models hallucinate more
OpenAI’s o3, o4-mini reasoning AI models hallucinate more
WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners
WhatsApp rolls out new feature for channel owners
Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report