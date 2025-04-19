Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is anticipated to see the return of Alpha Pokémon and feature a variant called Rogue Mega Pokémon .
According to a new report by Centro Leaks on Saturday, April 19, 2025, players will receive missions to battle the rogue Megas as part of the game's storyline that will take Pokémon players back to Lumiose City.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the second entry in the Legends sub-series.
Earlier, a huge leak revealed the potential complete list of new Mega Evolutions and the game will add no new species or regional variants, with the roster based on monsters seen in previous entries in the Pokémon franchise.
Now, another Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak has shed light on two other features that fans may see in the game.
Alpha Pokémon was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and is a variant that appears in Hisui.
Catching these elusive monsters without a battle is possible, although Pokémon Legends: Arceus players must be stealthy and careful, as Alphas are aggressive regardless of their species.
To note, more information about the Rogue Mega and Alpha Pokémon has not been revealed, while some features of Pokémon Legends: Z-A are officially known. which includes the introduction of an older main character, a Battle Royale mode, and more detailed Pokémon animations.