Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, second entry in Legends sub-series

Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is anticipated to see the return of Alpha Pokémon and feature a variant called Rogue Mega Pokémon .

According to a new report by Centro Leaks on Saturday, April 19, 2025, players will receive missions to battle the rogue Megas as part of the game's storyline that will take Pokémon players back to Lumiose City.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the second entry in the Legends sub-series.

Earlier, a huge leak revealed the potential complete list of new Mega Evolutions and the game will add no new species or regional variants, with the roster based on monsters seen in previous entries in the Pokémon franchise.

Now, another Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak has shed light on two other features that fans may see in the game.

Alpha Pokémon was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and is a variant that appears in Hisui.

Catching these elusive monsters without a battle is possible, although Pokémon Legends: Arceus players must be stealthy and careful, as Alphas are aggressive regardless of their species.

To note, more information about the Rogue Mega and Alpha Pokémon has not been revealed, while some features of Pokémon Legends: Z-A are officially known. which includes the introduction of an older main character, a Battle Royale mode, and more detailed Pokémon animations.

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon

Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features

Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message

King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia

Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer
Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event