Smiley face moon to illuminate sky next week in rare celestial phenomenon

Skygazers are in for a treat on April 25 when a rare event called a "triple conjunction" will take place.
During this event, three celestial objects, Venus, Saturn and the crescent Moon will align in the sky in such a way that their arrangement will resemble a "smiley face."
In this alignment, Venus and Saturn will make the "eyes," and the crescent Moon will form "mouth" of the smiley face.
What is triple conjunction?
A conjunction in astronomy happen when two or more objects like planets or moons, appear very close to each other in the sky from our point of view on Earth.
A triple conjunction is when three of these objects align or seem to align in the sky together.
Even though they may be far apart in space, they appear close when seen from Earth.
When and where will the triple smiley conjunction be visible?
This event will only be visible for brief period but it can be observed from anywhere on Earth.
The best time to view the rare triple conjunction is on the morning of April 25, around 5:30 am before the sunrise.
How to watch the rare celestial alignment?
Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to see with the naked eye, but using a telescope or binoculars will allow you to see more details, especially on the crescent moon.