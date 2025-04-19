Dwayne Johnson pens emotional note for cancer warrior fan  

Dwayne Johnson recently paid a heartfelt tribute to a fan named Abel, who is bravely battling brain cancer.
On Friday, April 19, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to share a touching video, showcasing customized posters and autographs for his fans and well-wishers.
In the viral footage, Johnson displayed several posters he had signed for fans.
He took a moment to highlight Abel's situation, explaining that this fan has been diagnosed with brain cancer and has only eight months to live.
The Red One actor captioned his post, "Autograph requests always coming across my desk - everyone has a birthday, a graduation, getting married, bar or bat mitzvah, a kid’s doing great in school."
"It’s the easy part of my job. But every once in a while, I’ll get an autograph request like the last one here. It always sits me down and makes me catch my breath, as I’m never quite sure what to say," the caption stated.
He concluded his post, "What to write. I always wonder and hope this helps people. I hear it does but you never know. It’s the heartbreaking side of life, but the good side of fame. I’m lucky to have him as a fan."
This is not the first time Dwayne Johnson has shared an emotional connection with his fans, however, he has previously fulfilled requests from those facing various chronic illnesses.