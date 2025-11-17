Entertainment

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement

Cardi B and Offset announced their high-profile break up in July last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement
Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement  

Offset has made explosive claims about her ex-wife, Cardi B, after she announced the arrival of her new baby with boyfriend, Steffon Diggs. 

According to Page Six, the American rap icon posted a screenshot on his official Instagram Stories a few days after the singer welcomed her fourth and first child with Steffon Diggs.

In his since-deleted post, Offset claimed, "My kid lol," seemingly made a major confession about Cardi’s new baby.

In response to her former beau’s eye-opening remark, the mom of four took to her X account to blast her estranged husband in a series of now-deleted tweets.

"Y’all be thinking it’s so funny, and it’s not; it’s been over a year, and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger. It’s all fun and games until it’s too late," Cardi stated. 

She continued, "Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload. LEAVE ME TF ALONE."

It is important to note that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024.   

Since then, the two have been involved in a messy custody battle over their three kids, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

After parting ways with Offset, the WAP hitmaker began dating Steffon Diggs in May, with whom she welcomed her fourth child in November this year. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating in July this year

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close
The 'Anyone But You' star is currently promoting her new film, 'Christy'

Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports

Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports
The 'Game of Thrones' star and Chris Martin began dating in October this year

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction
Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year
The 'On My Way To You' star underwent surgery for a ruptured eardrum, which sidelined him for a few weeks

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product
Victoria Beckham dishes details on Posh balm after celebrating success of David Beckham's knighthood title

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell
Vivian Benitez, who is 29 years younger than her Rufus Sewell, says their relationship is based on equality

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper parted ways back in 2017 after welcoming their daughter Lea

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie
Jonas Brothers ring in the season with a smash-hit ‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ movie

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms
The K-pop artist and her mother subdued an armed burglar at their home and handed him over to the police

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement
Yi Zhou shared that she and Jeremy Renner's attorney have reached an agreement after dropping bombshell allegations

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’
Glen Powell sings praise of ‘The Running Man’ director Edgar Wright