Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement  

Offset has made explosive claims about her ex-wife, Cardi B, after she announced the arrival of her new baby with boyfriend, Steffon Diggs.
According to Page Six, the American rap icon posted a screenshot on his official Instagram Stories a few days after the singer welcomed her fourth and first child with Steffon Diggs.
In his since-deleted post, Offset claimed, "My kid lol," seemingly made a major confession about Cardi’s new baby.
In response to her former beau’s eye-opening remark, the mom of four took to her X account to blast her estranged husband in a series of now-deleted tweets.
"Y’all be thinking it’s so funny, and it’s not; it’s been over a year, and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger. It’s all fun and games until it’s too late," Cardi stated.
She continued, "Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload. LEAVE ME TF ALONE."
It is important to note that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024.
Since then, the two have been involved in a messy custody battle over their three kids, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.
After parting ways with Offset, the WAP hitmaker began dating Steffon Diggs in May, with whom she welcomed her fourth child in November this year.