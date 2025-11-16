Entertainment

Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports

The 'Game of Thrones' star and Chris Martin began dating in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports
Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports

Dakota Johnson has spoken out for the first time since her ex-partner, Chris Martin, moved on with new flame, Sophie Turner.  

The Materialist actress joined the cast of the upcoming film, Bugonia, on Friday, November 14, where she showered praise on the popular actress, Emma Stone, for her remarkable performance in the new movie.

"Who on Earth looks so beautiful with a shaved head covered in blood?" Dakota noted, to which Emma chimed in, "You're flirting."

The Madame Web alum, who served as moderator at the special screening of Bugonia, additionally remarked that she had seen the new film twice in the past 24 hours while repeatedly telling the audience that she was "the wrong person" to be moderating the film.

"This is not going to be a good interview. I just want you guys to be aware I’m not good at this. I don’t know why I was asked, but here we are," she said.

This interview marked her first comments after her former boyfriend, Chris Martin, was spotted with the Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner, sparking speculation about his romantic life.

As of now, neither Coldplay's frontman nor the Joan actress has confirmed their relationship.

For the unaware, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways in June 2025. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close
The 'Anyone But You' star is currently promoting her new film, 'Christy'

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction
Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year
The 'On My Way To You' star underwent surgery for a ruptured eardrum, which sidelined him for a few weeks

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product
Victoria Beckham dishes details on Posh balm after celebrating success of David Beckham's knighthood title

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell
Vivian Benitez, who is 29 years younger than her Rufus Sewell, says their relationship is based on equality

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper parted ways back in 2017 after welcoming their daughter Lea

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie
Jonas Brothers ring in the season with a smash-hit ‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ movie

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms
The K-pop artist and her mother subdued an armed burglar at their home and handed him over to the police

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement
Yi Zhou shared that she and Jeremy Renner's attorney have reached an agreement after dropping bombshell allegations

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’
Glen Powell sings praise of ‘The Running Man’ director Edgar Wright

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide
'Beyoncé Homecoming' viral fan committed suicide at the age of 25

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz
'A Star is Born' actress and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024 after being romantically linked for over three years