Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports

Dakota Johnson has spoken out for the first time since her ex-partner, Chris Martin, moved on with new flame, Sophie Turner.
The Materialist actress joined the cast of the upcoming film, Bugonia, on Friday, November 14, where she showered praise on the popular actress, Emma Stone, for her remarkable performance in the new movie.
"Who on Earth looks so beautiful with a shaved head covered in blood?" Dakota noted, to which Emma chimed in, "You're flirting."
The Madame Web alum, who served as moderator at the special screening of Bugonia, additionally remarked that she had seen the new film twice in the past 24 hours while repeatedly telling the audience that she was "the wrong person" to be moderating the film.
"This is not going to be a good interview. I just want you guys to be aware I’m not good at this. I don’t know why I was asked, but here we are," she said.
This interview marked her first comments after her former boyfriend, Chris Martin, was spotted with the Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner, sparking speculation about his romantic life.
As of now, neither Coldplay's frontman nor the Joan actress has confirmed their relationship.
For the unaware, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways in June 2025.