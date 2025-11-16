Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close 

Entertainment

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney has shared a major update on the upcoming season of the superhit television series, Euphoria.

In an interview with Deadline, the 28-year-old American actress lifted the lid on the release of the new season, which fans have been waiting for over the years.

"You know I can’t say anything, I can’t say anything at all. I wrapped last week, though, it’s very exciting. We filmed since February," Sweeney told the outlet.

The Anyone But You star additionally noted that the end of production marks a huge milestone for the drama.

While promoting her new film, Christy, Sweeney kept the further details of her TV series under wraps.

Previously, HBO head Casey Bloys added that the show might return to screens in spring 2026, and that would seem to be on track given this news.

"So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working in their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming," Bloys revealed.

However, the release date of Euphoria season 3 is yet to be revealed by the makers of the new series. 

Euphoria season 3 will also star Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo in the leading roles.  

