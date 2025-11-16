Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies  

Justin Trudeau's former partner, Sophie Gregoire, has seemingly broken her silence on her ex-partner’s buzzing romance with Katy Perry.
The 50-year-old former spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada appeared in a podcast, Arlene is Alone on Wednesday, November 12, where she asked how she deals with her ex-husband’s new romance.
"We’re human beings and stuff affects us," Sophie told the host, Arlene Dickinson, during the show.
"How you react to stuff is your decision, so I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," she continued.
The mom of three additionally noted, "I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers; the woman I become through this is my decision."
These remarks of Sophie reportedly allude to the former Canadian Prime Minister’s relationship with a pop singer.
She also appeared unbothered by Justin’s ongoing romance with Katy, as she went on to say she is currently focusing on her own personal growth since her high-profile divorce from the politician.
Sophie and Justin, who parted ways in 2023, are now co-parenting their three kids, including Xavier, 18, Hadrien, 11, and daughter, Ella-Grace, 16.
This conversation marked her first statement since Justin Trudeau began dating Katy Perry in July 2025.