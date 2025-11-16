Entertainment

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating in July this year

Justin Trudeau's former partner, Sophie Gregoire, has seemingly broken her silence on her ex-partner’s buzzing romance with Katy Perry.

The 50-year-old former spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada appeared in a podcast, Arlene is Alone on Wednesday, November 12, where she asked how she deals with her ex-husband’s new romance.

"We’re human beings and stuff affects us," Sophie told the host, Arlene Dickinson, during the show.

"How you react to stuff is your decision, so I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," she continued.

The mom of three additionally noted, "I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers; the woman I become through this is my decision."

These remarks of Sophie reportedly allude to the former Canadian Prime Minister’s relationship with a pop singer. 

She also appeared unbothered by Justin’s ongoing romance with Katy, as she went on to say she is currently focusing on her own personal growth since her high-profile divorce from the politician.

Sophie and Justin, who parted ways in 2023, are now co-parenting their three kids, including Xavier, 18, Hadrien, 11, and daughter, Ella-Grace, 16.

This conversation marked her first statement since Justin Trudeau began dating Katy Perry in July 2025. 

