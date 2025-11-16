Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year 

Cody Johnson, nominated in almost four categories at the 2025 CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, will not perform this year.
The 38-year-old singer opened up on Country Countdown USA that he took this decision to protect his health and be fair to his fans, CoJo Nation.
In October, the On My Way To You star underwent surgery for a ruptured eardrum, which sidelined him for a few weeks. While he could have performed, he and his team decided to focus on recovery, so he cancelled the remaining 2025 tour to focus on health.
The Fall hitmaker stated, “I had an opportunity, and maybe I could, but we didn’t want to risk my recovery process,”
Johnson’s surgery went successful, but currently he is under rehabilitation, and expects to rock the stage again in 2026.
Though he won’t perform, Johnson will still participate in the awards.
During his recovery, The Cowboy Like Me singer and Brandi were blessed with a son on October 21.
The 2025 CMA Awards are slated to occur on Wednesday, November 19 at 8 PM ET at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
The show will air on ABC and stream via partners, including Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV, with on-demand viewing accessible on Hulu the following day.