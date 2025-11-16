Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product

Victoria Beckham has finally spilled beans on her iconic product after celebrating the success of David Beckham knighthood title.
On Saturday, November 15, the fashion designer posted a video on Instagram to explain the secret formula behind her Posh balm, the “perfect modern” lip product.
She wrote, “Inspired by the effortless elegance of French style, Posh Balm delivers refined colour and deep nourishment in one luxe swipe. Our Founder and Creative Director @VictoriaBeckham builds every formula herself — each one is crafted to be worn, loved, and lived in.”
The caption further read, “Elevated essentials that perform beautifully, because she doesn’t settle for anything less. Discover Posh Balm at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and 36 Dover Street.”
Victoria’s fans flooded the comment section, swooning over her iconic lip product.
A fan commented, “The best balm ever! Just like the concealer, the mascara and the foundation - your products are, hands down, the absolute best on the market for me.”
Another suggested, “I cant live without these, please make more shades in the future.”
Victoria’s message about the “perfect” product comes after she celebrated her husband’s new title.
The former England captain was formally knighted for his services to football and British society on November 4, 2025.