Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has reportedly taken a significant step forward in her relationship with Bradley Cooper.
The Victoria Secret model has reportedly ditched alcohol to support her boyfriend The Hangover star‘s sober lifestyle.
“If you’re going to be close with Bradley in any meaningful way, then you’re going on his sobriety journey,” a source told RadarOnline.
The insider revealed, "To Bradley's credit, this is not something he just springs on you out of nowhere. It's a part of who he is and he's very up-front about how staying sober is a one-day-at-a-time thing for him."
A source noted that Hadid is well aware of how firmly Cooper prioritizes his sobriety and how central it is to his standing in Hollywood.
They added that she has also been impressed by his ongoing efforts to support others in the industry who are working through their own struggles.
“Gigi isn’t just talking the talk, she’s walking the walk. She’s embracing his sobriety while staying off the sauce,” the tipster mentioned.
The 50-year-old Hollywood favorite has kept clean since 2004, having turned his life around after alcohol once drove it into chaos.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are in a committed relationship and have been dating for approximately two years, first linked in October 2023.