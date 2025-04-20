Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan

David Beckham is planning to arrange more intimate celebrations ahead of his birthday

Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan
Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan

David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday is shaping up to be a lavish affair, but behind the scenes, the football icon kicked things off with an intimate family gathering.

As per The Sun, a source close to the former captain of the English football team, who recently celebrated Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday by sharing nostalgic childhood photos of her, is set to celebrate his 50th birthday in full swing on May 2.

It's reported that Beckham is planning to arrange more intimate celebrations with his nearest and dearest in Europe, according to a family friend.

The source said, “What he actually really loves, and wants more than anything, is some quiet time with Victoria and their kids away from it all – that’s the thing he's looking forward to most.”

They went on to say that the celebration will take place "somewhere in Europe" and that the entire event is being organized as a surprise for David.

Revealing the details, a source said, “It will be very isolated, well away from the big showbiz places they might usually be seen at – just them and the kids miles away from it all having some great food and drink together.”

“They're the private moments he really cherishes – they're hard to find when you're as recognisable as a family as they are,” the insider noted.

For David's upcoming birthday, the family will also include a birthday bash in London with his A-list celebrity friends.


Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Selena Gomez shares adorable recap of week with Benny Blanco: PHOTOS
Selena Gomez shares adorable recap of week with Benny Blanco: PHOTOS
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Saudi Grand Prix after Ben Affleck’s praises
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Saudi Grand Prix after Ben Affleck’s praises
Coldplay thrills fans with surprise BTS' Jin collab during MOTS Tour
Coldplay thrills fans with surprise BTS' Jin collab during MOTS Tour
Cynthia Erivo recalls heartfelt memory from Oscar-winning film 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo recalls heartfelt memory from Oscar-winning film 'Wicked'
Lady Gaga handles unexpected mic glitch like pro at Coachella 2025
Lady Gaga handles unexpected mic glitch like pro at Coachella 2025
'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer
'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
Dwayne Johnson pens emotional note for cancer warrior fan
Dwayne Johnson pens emotional note for cancer warrior fan
Jacob Elordi gushes over Margot Robbie after wrapping 'Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi gushes over Margot Robbie after wrapping 'Wuthering Heights'
IU opens up on Park Bo Gum's 'scolding' behaviour on set
IU opens up on Park Bo Gum's 'scolding' behaviour on set