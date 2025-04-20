Inside David Beckham’s ‘intimate’ 50th birthday bash plan

David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday is shaping up to be a lavish affair, but behind the scenes, the football icon kicked things off with an intimate family gathering.
As per The Sun, a source close to the former captain of the English football team, who recently celebrated Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday by sharing nostalgic childhood photos of her, is set to celebrate his 50th birthday in full swing on May 2.
It's reported that Beckham is planning to arrange more intimate celebrations with his nearest and dearest in Europe, according to a family friend.
The source said, “What he actually really loves, and wants more than anything, is some quiet time with Victoria and their kids away from it all – that’s the thing he's looking forward to most.”
They went on to say that the celebration will take place "somewhere in Europe" and that the entire event is being organized as a surprise for David.
Revealing the details, a source said, “It will be very isolated, well away from the big showbiz places they might usually be seen at – just them and the kids miles away from it all having some great food and drink together.”
“They're the private moments he really cherishes – they're hard to find when you're as recognisable as a family as they are,” the insider noted.
For David's upcoming birthday, the family will also include a birthday bash in London with his A-list celebrity friends.