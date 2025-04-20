Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West

Kanye West’s former and current wives, Kim Kardashian and Bianca West, have “teamed up!”
In its bombshell new article published on Saturday, April 19, Radaronline reported that The Kardashians alum has partnered up with her ex-husband’s wife to help her part ways from him.
After posting a series of anti-Semitic rants on his social media handles, the Carnival rapper received massive backlash which eventually led him go into hiding in Japan once again.
However, his 30-year-old wife Bianca reportedly stayed back in Los Angeles and refused to accompany him.
It has also been reported that the Australian model is hiring lawyers to file divorce from Ye, for which she is seeking help from the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
"Kim has been waiting for this day,” told an insider to the outlet, adding, “She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up."
However, behind this partnership, the 44-year-old American media personality and socialite harbors an ulterior motive – to gain sole custody of her and Kanye’s children.
Kim, who shares four kids – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 – with the Vultures 1 rapper holds a joint legal and physical custody of the children, but now she wants to cut Ye out of their lives completely.
"She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids. Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior,” the source revealed.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in an informal ceremony in January 2023.