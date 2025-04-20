Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court

Carlos Alcaraz sends a clear warning to Holger Rune ahead of the Barcelona Open finals showdown.
According to Tennis365, two-time champion Alcaraz has warned his childhood friend Rune that there are “no friends” on court ahead of the Barcelona Open finals on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
The four-time Grand Slam champion after beating Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to qualify for the third Barcelona Open finals said, “He is someone who I grew up with, playing under-12 and under-14 tournaments together. We crossed paths in every tournament we played since we were little.”
He continued, “And it’s marvellous to see how we have both grown and made it together to where we are. Tomorrow there are no friends. We both have to go out there to win... Everywhere I go, I’m lucky to have immense support. I’m very lucky for that; at every training session, everywhere in the world, there’s a big crowd.”
It will be the fourth time when world No. 2 Alcaraz and No. 13 Rune meet in the ATP 500 event finals. However, it will be the two 21-year-olds first meeting since the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals.
The two played each other regularly as juniors and share a close bond to date, but Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 2-1.
To stay at his world No. 2 ranking, Alcaraz needs to win the Barcelona Open finals on Sunday.