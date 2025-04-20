Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to clash with Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final showdown

Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: No Friends on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court

Carlos Alcaraz sends a clear warning to Holger Rune ahead of the Barcelona Open finals showdown.

According to Tennis365, two-time champion Alcaraz has warned his childhood friend Rune that there are “no friends” on court ahead of the Barcelona Open finals on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The four-time Grand Slam champion after beating Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to qualify for the third Barcelona Open finals said, “He is someone who I grew up with, playing under-12 and under-14 tournaments together. We crossed paths in every tournament we played since we were little.”

He continued, “And it’s marvellous to see how we have both grown and made it together to where we are. Tomorrow there are no friends. We both have to go out there to win... Everywhere I go, I’m lucky to have immense support. I’m very lucky for that; at every training session, everywhere in the world, there’s a big crowd.”

It will be the fourth time when world No. 2 Alcaraz and No. 13 Rune meet in the ATP 500 event finals. However, it will be the two 21-year-olds first meeting since the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The two played each other regularly as juniors and share a close bond to date, but Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 2-1.

To stay at his world No. 2 ranking, Alcaraz needs to win the Barcelona Open finals on Sunday.

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations

GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court

Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer