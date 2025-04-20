Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst

Katy Perry has found herself in the middle of unexpected drama after Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus.
The Flower singer’s brother slammed the Dark Horse singer after her role in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin space flight, which became controversial for its cost and environmental impact.
Trace took to his Instagram acccount to share a video, where he said, “I first knew Katy Perry, though, and her team were lame as f*** when her career was first dying.”
He joked, “and they were like: ‘Hmm, what can we do? Well, what worked for Miley? She cut her hair off and it broke the internet and everybody freaked out and she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy!’”
Trace went on to say, “Katy’s like: “Yeah, yeah, we should! Should we do it slightly different?” “No, we’re gonna do it exactly the same!’”
Miley’s brother criticised the 40-year-old’s n 11-minute space trip with all female crew members.
He quipping that the Roar singer supposed attempts to stay relevant “didn't f***ing work, and now they’re going to send your a** to space. Didn’t f***ing work! It’s not working. It’s backfiring. Stop!”
The Shake It singer revealed Perry tried to collaborate with similar artists to make songs like his sister's 2013 tracks.
Notably, Miley collaborated with Mike WiLL Made-It, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J on her Bangerz album.
But in 2017 Perry’s team leaned into hip-hop by teaming up with Migos for Bon Appétit.