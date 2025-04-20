Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst

Trace Cyrus slammed the 'Dark Horse' singer after her role in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin space

Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst
Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst

Katy Perry has found herself in the middle of unexpected drama after Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus.

The Flower singer’s brother slammed the Dark Horse singer after her role in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin space flight, which became controversial for its cost and environmental impact.

Trace took to his Instagram acccount to share a video, where he said, “I first knew Katy Perry, though, and her team were lame as f*** when her career was first dying.”

He joked, “and they were like: ‘Hmm, what can we do? Well, what worked for Miley? She cut her hair off and it broke the internet and everybody freaked out and she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy!’”


Trace went on to say, “Katy’s like: “Yeah, yeah, we should! Should we do it slightly different?” “No, we’re gonna do it exactly the same!’”

Miley’s brother criticised the 40-year-old’s n 11-minute space trip with all female crew members.

He quipping that the Roar singer supposed attempts to stay relevant “didn't f***ing work, and now they’re going to send your a** to space. Didn’t f***ing work! It’s not working. It’s backfiring. Stop!”

The Shake It singer revealed Perry tried to collaborate with similar artists to make songs like his sister's 2013 tracks.

Notably, Miley collaborated with Mike WiLL Made-It, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J on her Bangerz album.

But in 2017 Perry’s team leaned into hip-hop by teaming up with Migos for Bon Appétit.

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance

Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices

Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move
Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle