Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s marriage has been marred by multiple divorce claims in recent times

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are shutting down split rumors!

On Saturday, April 19, Page Six reported that the 47-year-old American rapper and record producer and his 30-year-old Australian wife were spotted on a dinner date in Spain.

The duo, whose marriage has been marred by multiple divorce claims in recent times, appeared to quash the speculations by stepping out together for a nice outing.

For the dinner date, which was on Friday, the Carnival rapper and Bianca opted for an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

The Vultures 1 rapper was seen dressed in an all-black casual ensemble that included a hoodie and a pair of trousers, which he coordinated with black shoes.

Twinning with her husband, the Australian architect wore a black bodysuit as she was spotted stepping inside the restaurant with Ye.

P.C. ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
P.C. ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prior to his current stay in Spain, Kanye went into hiding in Japan after a series of anti-Semitic comments on his social media handles.

Moreover, this appearance by the couple comes amid speculation about their failing marriage have been making headlines for quite some time.

Recently, Radaronline reported that Bianca Censori has “teamed up” with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian to seek help in ending marriage with the controversial rapper.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in an informal ceremony in January 2023.

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance

Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance

Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices

Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia

Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Margot Robbie celebrates first Easter with baby boy in Australia
Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move
Jennifer Garner shuts down Ben Affleck reunion buzz with bold move
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco
Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst
Miley Cyrus’ brother slams Katy Perry in shocking outburst
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Adele enjoys Lakers game with fiancé Rich Paul amid music hiatus: Photo
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
Britney Spears gives surprising nod to Justin Timberlake after bombshell claims
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West