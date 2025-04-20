Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy dinner date amid swirling divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are shutting down split rumors!
On Saturday, April 19, Page Six reported that the 47-year-old American rapper and record producer and his 30-year-old Australian wife were spotted on a dinner date in Spain.
The duo, whose marriage has been marred by multiple divorce claims in recent times, appeared to quash the speculations by stepping out together for a nice outing.
For the dinner date, which was on Friday, the Carnival rapper and Bianca opted for an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands.
The Vultures 1 rapper was seen dressed in an all-black casual ensemble that included a hoodie and a pair of trousers, which he coordinated with black shoes.
Twinning with her husband, the Australian architect wore a black bodysuit as she was spotted stepping inside the restaurant with Ye.
Prior to his current stay in Spain, Kanye went into hiding in Japan after a series of anti-Semitic comments on his social media handles.
Moreover, this appearance by the couple comes amid speculation about their failing marriage have been making headlines for quite some time.
Recently, Radaronline reported that Bianca Censori has “teamed up” with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian to seek help in ending marriage with the controversial rapper.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in an informal ceremony in January 2023.