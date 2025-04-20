Selena Gomez shares intimate bedroom photo with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is giving fans a peek into her downtime with fiancé Benny Blanco.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the Who Says singer shared a loved-up intimate photo with Blanco.
In the charming black-and-white photo, the music producer could be seen lounging on a bed while Gomez, who was back to the camera, was seemingly lying beside him with only her legs were visible as a classic TV show played in the background.
A day earlier, the I Said I Love You First singer shared a huge carousel of photos, giving fans a peek into her week.
“This week.. lol,” she penned in the caption.
Selena kicked off her post with a heartwarming image featuring her as she cozied up to her fiancé.
While another showed her looking chic in a white tee layered with a fluffy brown coat, as she took a mirror selfie.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.
The couple released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.