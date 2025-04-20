Coldplay pays tribute to BTS’ Jin after surprise performance

Coldplay has paid a heartwarming tribute to BTS member Jin after he shared the stage with the pop band at Seoul concert.

The Korean singer surprised the concertgoers by sharing the stage with Chris Martin to perform The Astronaut live.

On Sunday, the boyband took to Instagram Stories and paid honoured Jin for joining them.

The caption of the post read, “Thank you Jin, Thank you Seoul-these are the moments we’ll never forget.”

While joining Chris onstage, Jin told fans, "Before I went to the military, my last stage was Coldplay's. Now, my first concert after my discharge is also Coldplay's."

Chris got emotional and chimed in, "It’s all because of you that we have this relationship with BTS. We missed you man, you've been in the military but you still look so HANDSOME. Look at this beautiful man!"

PC: INSTAGRAM
PC: INSTAGRAM

In the shared photo, the two musicians can be seen jumping on the stage.

For those unversed, the So Far Away hitmaker previously made a guest appearance at Coldplay's Buenos Aires show, where they performed The Astronaut for the first time.

Moreover, Coldplay had also previously joined forces with BTS for My Universe in 2021.

The band is currently busy on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which will conclude on July 26, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

