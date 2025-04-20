Ed Sheeran grooves to ‘Shape Of You’ at Coachella 2025

Ed Sheeran has finally made the Coachella debut with solo set.
On April 19, the British singer performed his hit singles including Castle On The Hill, Shivers, The A Team, Don’t / No Diggity, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, Perfect, Bloodstream, Azizam, Shape Of You and Bad Habits.
Ed also reshared the video on Instagram posted by Coachella's official account.
The caption of the post read, “Mojave Moment. @teddysphotos. Watch Coachella livestream all weekend on @YouTube.”
A fan commented, “Ed bringing in the best vibes at Coachella...no artist has the same aura as him. Please stay the same bro.”
Another wrote, “Loved his performance man hats off to Ed, the G.O.A.T of pop music.”
“I'm still on cloud nine after last night's concert! Ed Sheeran absolutely killed it on stage-his voice, energy, and connection with the crowd were truly unforgettable,” a third noted.
For those unversed, the 34-year-old singer was a last minute addition to the lineup. He was booked for week two after FKA Twigs cancelled her performance due to visa issuance problem.
During his solo performance at the Mojave stage, Ed came on stage with just a guitar. However, the musician also brought along his looper to enhance his set.
On the work front, the Thinking Out Loud crooner has made it to the Time100 most influential people list.