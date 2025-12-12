Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Timothée Chalamet has sparked chaos among fans by playing coy on a wild speculation.
For quite some time, the Wonka actor’s fans have been speculating that he might be the face behind the viral masked rapper EsDeeKid, who has kept his lips zipped on any identifying details about himself.
And now, while promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Heart Breakfast on Thursday, December 11, the 29-year-old American-French actor fueled the chatter by giving a cryptic response to the ongoing buzz.
When asked by the co-hosts, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, if he is secretly hiding his rap alter ego behind EsDeeKid, Chalamet said, “I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”
The hosts then drew attention to the similarity between the actor’s and the rapper’s eyes, and also highlighted that both have even been seen wearing the same skull scarf, prompting Chalamet to respond playfully while avoiding a direct answer.
Cleverly replying, the Dune star said, “I’ve got two words on that. Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”
Rumors began swirling earlier this year that Timothée Chalamet could be EsDeeKid, mainly because of their similar eyes.
The speculation grew in August when he attended a Fakemink show in London, an artist featured on EsDeeKid’s song LV Sandals.
Notably, there isn’t much information shared about EsDeeKid, who performs with a mask on and claims to be from Liverpool.
His debut album Rebel was released in June 2025, and he has over 11 million monthly Spotify listeners, but his real name and age remain a mystery.