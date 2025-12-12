Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Timothée Chalamet adds fuel to fans’ wild theory that he’s the face behind the viral masked rapper EsDeeKid

  • By Sidra Khan
Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply
Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Timothée Chalamet has sparked chaos among fans by playing coy on a wild speculation.

For quite some time, the Wonka actor’s fans have been speculating that he might be the face behind the viral masked rapper EsDeeKid, who has kept his lips zipped on any identifying details about himself.

And now, while promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Heart Breakfast on Thursday, December 11, the 29-year-old American-French actor fueled the chatter by giving a cryptic response to the ongoing buzz.

When asked by the co-hosts, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, if he is secretly hiding his rap alter ego behind EsDeeKid, Chalamet said, “I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”

The hosts then drew attention to the similarity between the actor’s and the rapper’s eyes, and also highlighted that both have even been seen wearing the same skull scarf, prompting Chalamet to respond playfully while avoiding a direct answer.

Cleverly replying, the Dune star said, “I’ve got two words on that. Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

Rumors began swirling earlier this year that Timothée Chalamet could be EsDeeKid, mainly because of their similar eyes.

The speculation grew in August when he attended a Fakemink show in London, an artist featured on EsDeeKid’s song LV Sandals.

Notably, there isn’t much information shared about EsDeeKid, who performs with a mask on and claims to be from Liverpool.

His debut album Rebel was released in June 2025, and he has over 11 million monthly Spotify listeners, but his real name and age remain a mystery.

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival
Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance

Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance
Top Christmas movies of 2025 for a joyful, warm and magical holiday season

Top Christmas movies of 2025 for a joyful, warm and magical holiday season
Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas gift for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas gift for Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Latest News

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival