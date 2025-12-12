Lando Norris will finally be able to lift the Formula 1 World Championship trophy at the FIA Prize Giving gala on Friday evening.
Last week the British driver secured the win by outscoring Max Verstappen by two points throughout the season and ending his streak of four consecutive driver's championship wins.
Here's what to expect from the ceremony where Lando Norris will finally be handed his trophy.
Reason for a separate ceremony?
The FIA has a longstanding tradition of making the champions of its motorsport series wait until the Prize Giving gala at the end of the year.
Norris has had the shortest wait of those who will be collecting their trophies at the event, as Britain's Oliver Rowland has been waiting since July to collect his Formula E award.
The delay allows for any post-race protests against the stewards' decision or the race result to be thoroughly examined.
Where is the FIA Prize Giving gala taking place?
The ceremony is scheduled to kick off on Friday, December 12, at 6 p.m. UK time, taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
How to watch the FIA Prize Giving gala?
The Prize Giving gala will be broadcast live on the FIA's YouTube channel, allowing fans all over the globe to watch and interact with each other via the live chat feature.