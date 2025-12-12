Entertainment
Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio suffered a minor mishap during his latest concert.

The Latin Grammy winner fell off stage on Friday, December 12, while giving a stellar performance during the Mexico show of his ongoing DTmF World Tour.

As per an exclusive video shared on X by Luis Ernesto Tricampeon, Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend could be seen performing his song Efecto at the GNP Stadium.

While taking a trip on the stage, Bad Bunny slips and fell - after sitting still for a few seconds, the I Like It singer stood up again cheered on the crowd before continuing his song.

This mishap happened months after Bad Bunny was announced the headliner for the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show, on February 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny's selection as Halftime Show headliner sparked backlash at the time with many fans suggesting that the singer exclusively performs in Spanish.

