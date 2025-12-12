King Charles has teased a clip from his inspiration talk about cancer journey.
On December 11, Prince William and Prince Harry's father posted a clip from Stand Up To Cancer interview on Instagram Stories.
The British monarch has pre-recorded an emotional message about his cancer update to support Stand Up To Cancer.
In the message, His Majesty will talk about his recovery journey after diagnosis of an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024.
The Stand Up To Cancer broadcast is a part of joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
After Charles’ video message, Davina McCall will air a unique live segment from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
This segment will feature stories from patients, doctors and researchers working at the forefront of treatment and care.
For those unversed, Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024.
The statement at that time read, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
It concluded on a positive note, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
A month after monarch's diagnosis, Princess Kate also revealed she's diagnosed with cancer.
However, she completed her chemotherapy in September 2024.