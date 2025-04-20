King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Sarah after Easter service reunion

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also joined King Charles, Queen Camilla for Easter service

King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Sarah after Easter service reunion
King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Sarah after Easter service reunion

King Charles has snubbed estranged brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson after Easter service reunion.

On April 20, the British Royal Family posted a carousal of pictures from the traditional annual gathering, featuring all the key royals.

The first frame featured Charles and Queen Camilla greeting a young girl who was giving flowers to her majesty.

Sarah and Andrew, who previously skipped the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, also made a surprising appearance at the service.

However, his majesty seemingly decided to not feature them in the Easter Sunday service tribute post.

The British monarch’s relationship with Andrew allegedly soured after his name surfaced in connection with his recent court documents scandal involving Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Charles captioned the post, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”

Another photo showed Princess Anne greeting the Priest, meanwhile Duchess of Edinburg can be seen waving at crowd in another snap.

Andrew and Sarah’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also showed up at the service along with their husbands.

Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall was absent from the Easter Sunday service alongside Mike Tindall.

To note, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the royal gathering at St George's Chapel along with their three kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise

Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau

Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service
Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service
Princess Anne attends Easter service without daughter Zara Tindall
Princess Anne attends Easter service without daughter Zara Tindall
Prince William, Princess Kate skip Easter service for bombshell reason
Prince William, Princess Kate skip Easter service for bombshell reason
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Easter with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Easter with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrates Easter with sweet throwback photo
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrates Easter with sweet throwback photo
Prince Harry hopes for progress in legal bid to ensure UK safety
Prince Harry hopes for progress in legal bid to ensure UK safety
King Charles, Queen Camilla warm hearts with sweet Easter wish
King Charles, Queen Camilla warm hearts with sweet Easter wish
Prince Harry blasted for UK safety fears after major risky trip abroad
Prince Harry blasted for UK safety fears after major risky trip abroad
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap