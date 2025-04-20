King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Sarah after Easter service reunion

King Charles has snubbed estranged brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson after Easter service reunion.
On April 20, the British Royal Family posted a carousal of pictures from the traditional annual gathering, featuring all the key royals.
The first frame featured Charles and Queen Camilla greeting a young girl who was giving flowers to her majesty.
Sarah and Andrew, who previously skipped the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, also made a surprising appearance at the service.
However, his majesty seemingly decided to not feature them in the Easter Sunday service tribute post.
The British monarch’s relationship with Andrew allegedly soured after his name surfaced in connection with his recent court documents scandal involving Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.
Charles captioned the post, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”
Another photo showed Princess Anne greeting the Priest, meanwhile Duchess of Edinburg can be seen waving at crowd in another snap.
Andrew and Sarah’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also showed up at the service along with their husbands.
Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall was absent from the Easter Sunday service alongside Mike Tindall.
To note, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the royal gathering at St George's Chapel along with their three kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.