David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama  

David Beckham shared throwback photos of his intimate Easter celebrations amid family rift speculations.
The English footballer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 20, to drop a carousel of throwback Easter celebrations of his family.
David kicked off his post by releasing a sweet snap of his life partner, Victoria Beckham, who was seen enjoying a boat ride, wearing a funky rabbit hat.
The father-of-four wrote over the picture, “My Easter Bunny @victoriabeckham.”
In another slide, the retired footballer shared an old snapshot of his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, showing holding a giant rabbit.
This post by the Inter Miami founder came after he celebrated his wife, Victoria’s big day, without his eldest son, Brooklyn, and his partner, Nicola Peltz.
The former Spice Girl singer, who received a flood of birthday tributes on her 51st birthday, has missed a loving wish from her eldest child.
On the other hand, Victoria and David’s second eldest son, Romeo Beckham, honored his mum in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum, keep shining and making us all proud, love you lots.
David and Victoria’s youngest son also penned a moving note for his mother, "Happy Birthday to the most inspirational mum, you have done everything for us."
However, the couple's oldest son, Brooklyn failed to wish his mother, sparking speculations of family drama.
As of now, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have not responded to these ongoing family rift reports.