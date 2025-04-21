Sarah Ferguson releases exclusive photo after Royal Family reunion

Sarah Ferguson looked effortlessly chic and happy in her exclusive Easter photo.

Shortly after her delightful and surprise reunion with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, Sarah turned to her Instagram account to share a rare photo of herself beaming with joy.

The adorable photo, which was seemingly clicked in the royal lodge garden saw Fergie hopped on a bicycle and waving her hat in air, with a wide smile on her face.

She looked like a breathe of fresh air in a white button down shirt, paired with blue pants.

The mom-of-two added drama to her look with a matching cardigan and black hat.

"Happy Easter to all! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a little bit of chocolate," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew wrote in the caption.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew joined Royal Family on Easter 

In a surprising turn of events, The Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, joined the Royal Family on Easter as they photographed arriving at St George’s Chapel for Sunday service.

This unexpected reunion of the disgraced prince with his brother King Charles and Queen Camilla comes as a surprise as the duke and his ex-wife had to skip the Christmas festivities last year amid the Chinese spy controversy surround Andrew.

About Prince Andrew Chinese spy controversy

Prince Andrew, who is no stranger to controversies found himself on the verge of a bombshell scandal last year as his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were made public.

The Chinese spy was banned from the UK in 2024 due to national security reasons.

