Pope Francis passes away at 88, Vatican announces

  World
  • |
  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 21, 2025

Vatican announces ‘Holy Father Francis’ died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announces in a video statement.

According to CNN, Francis, who was recently discharges from the hospital after recieving treatment for respiratory issue ,died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

In a video statement by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican Camerlengo shared, "Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father." 

Farrell while paying tribute to Francis said that he dedicates his whole life to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized. 

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God,” the statement concluded.

Cause of death

Francis, whose part of one lung was removed as a young man, suffered from chronic lung disease around two months before his death. 

Due to the concerning health condition he spent 38 days in hospital, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.

After recovering from the severe respiratory infection, he was released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on March 23, 2025, after narrowly escaping death.

While the Vatican hasn't disclosed the cause of death, speculation suggests Pope Francis's respiratory issues may have played a role.

Notably, Francis’ death came a day after he arrived at the Vatican's St Peter's Square for his first prolonged public appearance on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers.

Who will be the next pope?

After the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and one of the oldest popes in the church’s history, questions have been raised about who will succeed him as leader of the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church is one of the oldest and largest religious institutions in the world, with up to 1.39 billion followers. Francis became the head of the church in 2013.

Now, the College of Cardinals will appoint its most senior officials to govern the Church until a new pope is chosen. The college will elect the next pope. Currently there are 252 Catholic cardinals, among whom 138 are eligible to vote for the new pope.

The eligible candidate must be a baptised, male Roman Catholic. It is worth noting that for centuries, the cardinals have exclusively selected someone from their ranks.

