SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew

SpaceX launched the 32nd cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

On Monday morning, April 21, the cargo carried more than three tons of supplies and scientific hardware to the orbiting laboratory for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Cargo Dragon spacecraft lifted off Monday at 4:15 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A (LC – 39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Known as CRS-32, the mission is the 12th flight under NASA's second Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) contract with SpaceX.

The CRS-32 mission first stage

The Falcon 9's first stage booster safely landed back on Earth vertically, at SpaceX's Landing Zone-1, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, around eight minutes after the launch.

According to SpaceX, this was the third launch and landing for this particular booster.

CRS-32 is the fifth flight for this Dragon, which previously flew CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27, and CRS-30.

Supplies carried by CRS-32 Dragon

In addition to food and equipment for the station's Expedition 73 crew, the CRS-32 Dragon is expected to deliver a variety of science experiments and technology trials, including an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the moon and Mars.

In total, the Dragon is carrying about 6,700 pounds of supplies and science shipments for the ISS crew.

The capsule is expected to arrive at the orbiting lab on Tuesday, April 22 around 8:20 a.m. EDT.

CRS-32 Dragon spacecraft is expected to stay at the space station for the next month, where it will be unloaded of its cargo and repacked with returning science experiments.

